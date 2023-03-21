Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday got married to her long-time beau, Ivor McCray, in Mumbai last week. The wedding was attended by their close friends and family, and photos and videos capturing the enchanting wedding ceremony were widely shared on social media. Recently, a video from the wedding emerged on Instagram that made fans laugh out loud. As the priest was instructing the couple to exchange their vows, he mispronounced Ivor’s name, causing everyone present to burst out in laughter.

The video captures the love birds carrying out their wedding customs while seated in the mandap, with the pandit reciting mantras and officiating the ceremony. In the midst of the proceedings, the pandit made an error by referring to Ivor as ‘Inder’, which resulted in Alanna, her family, and others present bursting out in laughter. However, Ivor remained unaware of the mistake.

The video was shared with the caption, “This wedding was all kind of love, laughs & heart. Thank you Alanna Panday and Ivor for the love, and the hugs & for choosing us as your wedding designers. Deanne Panday loved the way you corrected Panditji Inder Nahi Ivor.” Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The A-Cube Project ™️ (@thea3project)

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray’s pre-wedding ceremonies took place over two days. The sangeet was a huge success, with performances from Ananya Panday and Ahaan Panday, and impressive contributions from Chunky and Bhavana Panday, which electrified the audience. But what really drew people’s focus was when Ivor danced with his friends to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu. The group flawlessly synchronized their moves and replicated the iconic dance routine from the movie RRR.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan also attended the wedding. In one of the captured moments, SRK even hugged and gave his blessings to Alanna and Ivor.

For the big day, Alanna and Ivor opted for an ivory-themed attire, with the bride looking stunning in a designer lehenga and the groom complimenting her in a matching sherwani. Their romantic wedding ceremony took place at the luxurious Taj Hotel Colaba in Mumbai.

