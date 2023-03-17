Alanna Panday's Husband Ivor Dances to Naatu Naatu at Wedding, SRK Has a Priceless Reaction

Alanna Panday’s husband Ivor McCray put on his dancing shoes and brought the house down with his performance of Naatu Naatu at their wedding. A new video has surfaced online showing Ivor along with his groomsmen and other guests at the party dancing to the Oscar-winning song and impressing all, including Shah Rukh Khan.

In the video, shared on Instagram, Ivor and his dance crew were seen performing the hook step from the blockbuster RRR song. The group was seen delivering a power-packed entertaining performance that not only received hoots from the bride and her friends but also had Shah Rukh cheering. Watch the video below:

Naatu Naatu has clearly taken over the world. The song not only has everyone on their feet, replicating Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s hook step from the music video but also made history earlier this week after it became the first Telugu song to be performed at the Academy Awards and won the Oscar for Best Original Song.

Meanwhile, Alanna married her longtime boyfriend Ivor McCray in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Alanna and Ivor chose to be an ivory couple, as the bride dazzled in a designer lehenga and the groom colour-complimented her in a matching sherwani. The dreamy wedding ceremony was hosted at the lavish Taj Hotel Colaba in Mumbai.

Glimpses from the wedding ceremony that was shared by Ananya Panday also captured the bride and the groom taking the holy pheras as well as making their wedding vows. The couple also hosted the traditional pre-wedding ceremonies such as mehendi and haldi, pictures and videos of which had gone viral. One of them is a video of Ananya Panday dancing to Saat Samundra Paar with Chunky Panday and Ahaan Panday dancing to I’m the Best.

