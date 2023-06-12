CHANGE LANGUAGE
Alaya F Looks Smoking Hot In Very Glamorous Saree Paired With Sexy Bralette, Video Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

Alaya F Looks Smoking Hot In Very Glamorous Saree Paired With Sexy Bralette, Video Goes Viral

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 08:23 IST

Mumbai, India

Alaya F recently attended Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's wedding.

Alaya F recently attended Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's wedding.

Alaya F will soon be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar.

Be it films, fashion or fitness, Alaya F always makes heads turn. The actress recently made an appearance at Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi’s wedding, in a sexy saree and got all the netizens. The actress looked all things gorgeous in a sequin black saree which she paired with a bralette of the same. Donning one of her brightest smiles, she found the right balance between elegance and perfection while she posed for the paps.

Alaya teamed her attire with a stone-studded necklace and opted for minimal make-up. Long straight hair and well-defined eyes, tied her whole look together. Fans on seeing the video, gushed over her look and dropped in hearts, and fire emojis. Have a look at the video:

From her impressive debut in Jawaani Jaaneman to her captivating performance in the psychological thriller Freddy, Alaya F’s acting prowess has garnered praise from critics and even earned her the recognition of ‘next Bollywood superstar’ by global icon Priyanka Chopra.

Earlier during a candid interview with Hindustan Times, Alaya F shared her perspective on the increasing expectations surrounding her burgeoning career. Acknowledging the impact of appreciation from others, she revealed that it serves as a confidence booster while also creating a positive form of pressure. Alaya further said, “I am someone who has very high expectations from myself.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F is juggling multiple projects simultaneously. She is shooting for several films, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar, Sri and Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani.

Alaya F was last seen in U-Turn. News18 Showsha gave the film three stars and heaped praises about the actress’ performance. “Alaya F has shown a different side of her acting, something different from her previous roles in Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat and Freddy. Hence, it gives another sneak peek into the wide spectrum of roles she could essay in future projects.”

About the Author
Aditi Giri
Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18.
  1. Alaya F
  2. bollywood
first published:June 12, 2023, 08:23 IST
last updated:June 12, 2023, 08:23 IST