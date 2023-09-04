Alaya F Says Her Star Kid Status Didn't Translate Into Film Offers: 'People Would Watch My Reel But Never…'

Alaya F is one of the prominent talents who has continued to strike a chord with her exceptional performances and has proved her mettle. From Jawaani Jaaneman, Freddy, Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, and U-Turn, the young and aspiring actress has taken up the distinctive characters of various genres and has established a wide range of acting skills.

The actress was recently asked about her journey in the film industry as well as whether or not being a star child had an impact on her career. Alaya F answered a very commendable answer to the question and said, “There are of course downsides but there is a good side to it, it makes you reflect and think. There’s an advantage of course, there’s a privilege, no doubt about that, but I have realized that my not talking about nepotism, in general, got me into many rooms where people would, of course, be there, be courteous, we’d sit down, they’d have a chat with me, they’d watch my reel you know they would give me nice words of encouragement but they would never give me a film.”

The answer by Alaya F proves that the star kid factor doesn’t work in the industry and one has to work hard and to prove the mettle among the audiences. The actress has paved a long path in the entertainment industry and has gained a sizable fan base who looks after herself as an inspiration.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F is juggling multiple projects simultaneously. She is shooting for several films, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, Sri and Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani.

Alaya F was last seen in U-Turn. News18 Showsha gave the film three stars and heaped praises about the actress’ performance. “Alaya F has shown a different side of her acting, something different from her previous roles in Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat and Freddy. Hence, it gives another sneak peek into the wide spectrum of roles she could essay in future projects.”