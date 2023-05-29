Alaya F Says She Doesn’t Need Pooja Bedi’s Advice In Her Career, Latter Jokes "That's Why She Is…”

Alaya F along with mommy Pooja Bedi and grandfather Kabir Bedi recently made an appearance at The Kapil Sharma Show. The trio opened up about their bonding with each other, their career graph, accomplishments and all things in between. Having said that, Kapil had asked Alaya whether she takes advice from her mother while choosing films.

Alaya smiled and said, “No, I only take advice from my team when it comes to my career." Pooja then chuckled and added, “That is why she is successful. I always feel that the talent in our family skipped one generation. My father and daughter are extremely talented. So, I always say that talent skipped one generation and that is mine.”

Pooja Bedi made her acting debut in the 1991 film ‘Vishkanya’ and went on to appear in several Bollywood movies in the 1990s. Kapil Sharma also asked Pooja whether she took advice from her father. To which Kabir Bedi shared,"Pooja was staying with us in US in those days and she got an offer from Jagmohan Mundhra, I asked her not to do the film and instead work on herself, pick a good banner and then enter the Industry. But she wanted to go back to India and this was her only chance so she grabbed it. The film didn’t work but luckily after that, she bagged Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander.”

Coming back to Alaya, from her impressive debut in Jawaani Jaaneman to her captivating performance in the psychological thriller Freddy, her acting prowess has garnered praise from critics and even earned her the recognition of ‘next Bollywood superstar’ by global icon Priyanka Chopra.

During a candid interview with Hindustan Times, Alaya F shared her perspective on the increasing expectations surrounding her burgeoning career. Acknowledging the impact of appreciation from others, she revealed that it serves as a confidence booster while also creating a positive form of pressure. Alaya further said, “I am someone who has very high expectations from myself.”

Alaya F is currently engaged in juggling multiple projects simultaneously. She is shooting for several films, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sri and Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani.