Ali Fazal Poses With Gerard Butler In BTS Photos From The Sets Of Kandahar; Check It Out

Ali Fazal’s next Hollywood project, Kandahar, is one of the most looked-forward to movies of the season. It is considered to be one of the biggest releases in Ali’s career. The movie is set to release on over 2000 screens in the USA. The actor recently took to social media to share images from the sets, as the film gears up to release in the US today. It stars Gerard Butler along with Ali Fazal who plays the role of Kahil.

Kandahar directed by Ric Roman Waugh is Ali’s first action film and was shot extensively in the Al Ula region in Saudi Arabia. The actor posted the pictures and captioned them, “Behind some greatness is always a director orchestrating it all. Kandahar hits hard today. North America. I cannot thank you both enough. Ric for bringing me on board this journey. And Mr Gerard Butler, for all things notorious on and off camera… (and much more) and to the entire crew of Kandahar on sets and off sets. You people are the real heroes”.

The film is expected to release in India in a few weeks. The early reviews of the film have raved Ali’s performance with LA Times calling Ali a standout in the film and We Got This Covered saying Ali makes a solid fist of generations story wide conflict and playing both sides as the charismatic Kahil.

Speaking of the development, Ali had earlier said, “I am very excited with this development. A release that wide in US alone is massive and being an action spy thriller, there is a wide audience for the film. A wide release coupled with a major weekend in the US, I’m hoping for this to be a banger. The film has all the elements to be a complete entertainer (sic)”.