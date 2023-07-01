Ali Fazal Reacts As A Crazy Fan Calls Him 'Ali Ajgar’ At Mumbai Airport

Ali Fazal was recently captured at the airport with wife Richa Chadha. The couple met a bunch of fans, while the paparazzi captured them. And while meeting them, one of the fans shouted Ali’s name as Ali Ajgar. The actor has now taken to his Instagram handle to react to the same.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Ali wrote, “Today’s name warp was legendary: I was frantically called “Ali Fazal which with some froth and desperation has morphed into All Ajgar’ aka Python. So I hissed a little instead of the usual ‘cheese’ .. maybe only I noticed the hiss.. but it was hissarious,”

In the video, Ali and Richa were seen posing with the fans, when of them shouted Ali Ajgar. The couple found it hilarious. Ali in fact, hid his face and kept on smiling. While Richa donned a purple hoodie, Ali pulled off a grey one. The couple hugged each other, and then Richa took off to the entry.

Have a look :

Meanwhile on the work front, Ali Fazal is currently seen in Kandahar which stars top international actors like Gerard Butler, Travis Fimmel and Navid Negahban, The actor made his international debut with the mega-action franchise Fast and the Furious’ 7th instalment film and has been invited to attend the premiere as part of his past involvement with the franchise. Fazal will be seen alongside Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa at the premiere, which is taking place on May 11 in the Italian capital.

Since his international debut, Ali Fazal has made headlines with his performances in major international films, including his titular lead in Victoria and Abdul alongside Dame Judi Dench and Death on the Nile alongside Gal Gadot.

Coming to Bollywood, Fazal will soon be seen in Khufiya alongside Tabu, Metro In Dino with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sara Ali Khan and the third season of OTT series, Mirzapur.

Richa Chadha on the other hand will soon be seen in Fukrey 3.