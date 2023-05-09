Ali Fazal Stuns All With His Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Mirzapur Fans Say 'Guddu Bhaiya Aaram Se'

Ali Fazal has enjoyed a great run in the showbiz industry. Whether through films like 3 Idiots, Fukrey and Sonali Cable or blockbuster OTT shows like Mirzapur, the actor has carved a niche for himself as a versatile and dedicated performer over and over again. On top of that, Ali Fazal always tries to push the envelope by trying something new. Maintaining that trajectory, in a new clip that the actor dropped, Fazal can be seen learning Brazilian Jiu-jitsu.

On Monday, Ali Fazal took to his Instagram handle to share a clip where he can be seen practicing with his coach at a gym. The video captured him flaunting some intricate moves that also involved a chokehold at one point. Not only that, towards the end of it, Ali Fazal also made his coach tap after he wrapped him around his legs. The Mirzapur actor wrote in the caption, “Preppin".

Reacting to the clip, Ali Fazal’s beau and actress Richa Chadha wrote in Hindi, “Dhobi Pachaad". His coach Ginaldo Gomes commented, “When someone comes to me to learn Brazilian jiu-jitsu, I always say that respect for the learning process is essential for evolution. I’m waiting for new classes.” One of the fans wrote,

“Guddu bhaiya araam se, kitno ko p"loge?" Another one commented, “Bro thinks he is Tom Hardy!" To this, Ali Fazal responded, “Hardly Tom".

Just a few days back, Ali Fazal took a trip down memory lane and shared pictures with Vin Diesel and late actor Paul Walker. He wished the team for the upcoming first part of the Fast and Furious series’ grand finale, Fast X. The film will be releasing next month.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Ali Fazal wrote, “Its that time after a long time… this was the beginning of my journey in the west , thank you Vin @vindiesel . . sending my love to the fast fam. Going strong as always. .. @thefastsaga And to @paulwalker .. i remember it was his birthday the day we clicked this second photo. May he be watchin from up there..” In the pictures, we can Ali is posing with Diesel in two pictures and one with the late actor, Paul Walker. The pictures were from the set of Furious 7.

Talking about his upcoming film Kandahar, the film is helmed by Ric Roman Waugh and stars Gerard Butler, Navid Negahban, Travis Fimmel, and Elnaaz Norouzi in lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on May 26, 2023.

