Ali Fazal's Kandahar To Release In 2,000 Screens In The US; Actor Says 'It's Massive...'

Ali Fazal’s next Hollywood project, Kandahar, is one of the most looked forward to movies of the season. It is considered to be one of the biggest releases in Ali’s career. The movie is set to release on over 2000 screens in the USA.

Speaking of the development, Ali said, “I am very excited with this development. A release that wide in US alone is massive and being an action spy thriller, there is a wide audience for the film. A wide release coupled with a major weekend in the US, I’m hoping for this to be a banger. The film has all the elements to be a complete entertainer (sic)”.

Ali’s latest international project, Kandahar, which stars top international actors like Gerard Butler, Travis Fimmel and Navid Negahban, is set to be released on May 26 in the US and eventually will release across the globe. The actor made his international debut with the mega-action franchise Fast and the Furious’ 7th instalment film and has been invited to attend the premiere as part of his past involvement with the franchise. Fazal will be seen alongside Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa at the premiere, which is taking place on May 11 in the Italian capital.

top videos

Since his international debut, Ali Fazal has made headlines with his performances in major international films, including his titular lead in Victoria and Abdul alongside Dame Judi Dench and Death on the Nile alongside Gal Gadot. Fazal will soon be flying off to the US, where he will be promoting his next big Hollywood release, Kandahar, with Gerard Butler. The actor continues to make waves in both India and the international film industry, and his fans can’t wait to see what he has in store for them next.

Closer home, Ali Fazal is also busy on the work front in Bollywood. He will soon be seen in Khufiya alongside Tabu, Metro In Dino with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sara Ali Khan and the third season of OTT series, Mirzapur.