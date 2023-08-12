Ali Sethi BREAKS SILENCE On His 'Wedding' With Salman Toor, Pasoori Singer Says 'Don't Know Who...'

Pasoori singer Ali Sethi has finally broken silence on wedding rumours with Salman Toor. On Saturday morning, Sethi took to his Instagram stories and clarified that he is not married. “I am not married, I don’t know who started the rumour," he wrote.

The clarification comes after several unverified reports claimed that Ali got married to Salman recently in an intimate wedding ceremony in New York.

On Friday, Ali Sethi was also trending big on twitter with social media users talking about his rumoured wedding with Salman Tool. “If it is true, then congratulations, god bless them," one of the fans had written.

Ali Sethi is one of the few Pakistani artists who openly came out as gay. Salman Toor, on the other hand, is a Pakistani-born American. Reportedly, Salman Toor, on the other hand, is a Pakistani-born American. He is a painter by profession and lives and works in New York City now.

Reportedly, Ali and Toor first met during an art class at Aitchison College in Lahore and now have been friends for several years. “He (Salman Toor) was the most vulnerable one, because he didn’t have any defense mechanisms. I was the tallest person in the class, I was a teacher-pleaser, but Salman was guileless. When boys made fun of him, he couldn’t fight back,” Sethi told The New Yorker in 2022 while talking about his early encounter with Toor.

Meanwhile, Ali Sethi rose to fame in India with his superhit song Pasoori. Released in 2022, the song was also written by Sethi himself. Other popular songs of Ali Sethi include Chandni Raat, Ranjish Hi Sahi and Umran Langiyaan among others.