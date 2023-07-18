Alia Bhat To Star In Vasan Bala’s Next Action Thriller; Likely To Go On Floor In September

Alia Bhatt is currently one of the most demanding and bankable actresses in the industry. She has impressed fans with her powerful performance in Gangubai Kaithaiwadi and now she is gearing up for her next release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Well, amid this Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Alia will next star in Vasan Bala’s action thriller. An official announcement is still awaited.

The report says, “Vasan Bala is known for his distinct storytelling and unconventional narratives. His film with Alia Bhatt also promises to be a refreshing and unique cinematic experience for Hindi audiences. Alia will be seen playing one of the most challenging roles of her career in this movie, and she is excited to go on this new adventure and explore a genre she hasn’t attempted before. Bala has written a cracking jailbreak story, and people who are aware of this project are already excited about it. This is going to be a heck of an interesting movie.” The shooting is expected to start in September 2023.

Alia is set to join the YRF Spy Universe as its first female super-agent to have a standalone spy film of her own. According to the sources close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, Alia Bhatt will play a de-glam hero not constrained by gender stereotypes. The source told the portal, “Alia will play a gender-free spy. She won’t be playing a gender-specific action heroine but a hero like Salman and SRK. Adi Chopra wants to break the stereotypical image of the female hero, ke agar heroine superhero hogi toh glamorous aur sexy hogi. Alia will play a makeup-free no-vanity superhero in a mission to save the world.”

Talking about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, the lead actors are currently busy in promoting the romantic drama which also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Karan Johar has returned to direction after seven years.