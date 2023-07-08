Alia Bhatt Almost Trips, Ranveer Singh Gives A Massage In New Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani BTS Clip

The excitement for Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming romantic saga Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is increasing as we inch closer to the release date. Karan Johar had already amped up everyone with a grand trailer and a melodious anthem of this season. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh, ‘Tum Kya Mile’ not only topped the music charts but was also a huge hit on YouTube owing to scenic landscapes reminiscent of Yash Chopra’s fo. Now the makers have released a BTS clip of the making of the song.

In a video shared by the official Instagram handle of Dharma Productions, one could catch a glimpse of all the fun that went behind shooting the music video of the song. Cradled amid the towering snow-capped mountains of Kashmir, we see Alia Bhatt forgetting the lines of the songs, Ranveer Singh giving a massage to a crew member, Karan Johar doing the iconic step of ‘Disco Deewane’ from Student Of The Year,

Alia Bhatt tripping on the snow as her white chiffon saree flows in the air and more.

The caption of the post read, “It’s a whole different kahaani on-set. Before you meet them on-screen, here’s a glimpse of all the unfiltered moments off-screen. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year, in cinemas 28th July."

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is all set to hit the theatres this July. Apart from them, the film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. Helmed by Karan Johar, the movie promises to be a typical Bollywood romantic entertainer. Recently, the makers released the first song from the film. Titled Tum Kya Mile, the love anthem of the year features Ranveer romancing Alia in the snow-capped mountains of Kashmir. The song has instantly gone viral, with the duo’s on-screen chemistry becoming the talk of the town.

Apart from the leads, the film also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog, and numerous prominent performers. The film’s album is composed by Pritam. Rocky Aur Rani KIi Prem Kahani is co-produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions. Karan Johar’s last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushlkil in 2016. This movie is slated to release on July 28, 2023.