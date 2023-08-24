Alia Bhatt And Kriti Sanon Bag Their First National Film Awards For Gangubai Kathiawadi And Mimi

On Thursday, August 25, winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced, amid much excitement and anticipation. While several films and individuals from around the country won big on such a prestigious platform, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon respectively bagged their first National film awards for the Best Actor(Female) for their performances in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi. Both the winners will be conferred with a sum of Rs 50,000 each along with a Rajat Kamal.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi was a blockbuster. Fans and critics alike loved Alia Bhatt in the bold role of Gangubai and her acting skills went on to prove that she was a powerhouse of talent. The movie was based on the real-life struggles of Gangubai, who ran a brothel and helped sex workers and their kids to have a better life. Besides Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgun, Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Pahwa played pivotal roles in the film.

As for Kriti Sanon’s Mimi, her brave choices and risk-taker attitude of opting for the challenging role of a mother at such an early age of her career has paid her rich dividends. She was hugely appreciated for her impeccable performance in the movie by the audience, fans and critics alike. The Laxman Utekar film

addressed the complex subject of Surrogacy through Kriti Sanon’s character, a dancer who agrees to be a surrogate to bond her Bollywood dreams.

The announcements for the winners of the 69th National Film Awards 2023 were made on Thursday in New Delhi. Allu Arjun was declared the Best Actor for Pushpa: The Rise. RRR bagged a National Film Award for the most popular movie, while Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham won Best Hindi Film. R Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect received a National Film Award for the Best Feature Film. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon became proud recipients of their first ever National Film Awards.