Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Met Each Other For The First Time During 'Black' : 'I Was Auditioning For...'

Alia Bhatt has been on a roll with back to back commercial as well as critical success. From Gangubai Kathiawad to Darlings, Brahmastra to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the actress has now managed to create a space for herself amid the international audience with her latest Hollywood release ‘Heart Of Stone’ featuring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Besides her stellar acting career, Alia Bhatt also made ves when she got married to her longtime boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor last year and later became a doting mother to Raha. In one of her recent interactions, Alia Bhatt recalled how she met Ranbir for the first time and it all dates back to an iconic Amitabh Bachchan-Rani Mukherji film.

The actress revealed to the popular streaming giant Netflix that she got acquainted with Ranbir Kapoor in 2005, on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, for which she had auditioned to play a young ‘Rani Mukerji’. She shared, “I was auditioning for a young Rani Mukerji. I didn’t get it obviously because I am not in the film. But fun fact it was the first time I also met my now husband (Ranbir Kapoor).”

Back in 2014, Alia Bhatt had spoken about her first meeting with Ranbir Kapoor during a detailed conversation with writer Niranjan Iyengar. The actress had confessed that she had a major crush on Ranbir Kapoor and that she was just 11 at the time of her meeting, “Ranbir was assisting him at that time. I met Sonam (Kapoor) also but I don’t remember that," she stated.

Adding further, Alia also recounted that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had asked her to put her head on Ranbir’s shoulders. She shared, “It was damn stupid. And Sanjay sir still tells me you were flirting with Ranbir even at that time. I didn’t even know what flirting mean then." Not only that, Alia Bhatt had also revealed in that interview that she fell for Ranbir Kapoor after watching the first frame of Saawariya.

Recalling her iconic ‘I Want To Marry Ranbir Kapoor’ statement at Koffee With Karan, Alia Bhatt expressed,"It’s like how one would say that they want to marry Angelina Jolie or somebody. You don’t really do that. It’s more hypothetical. It’s all in your head. I said that as a fangirl and I still say that as a fangirl but I am very honest about my love for him. It’s very normal. I am in awe of the persona I see on screen. When I meet him in real life, he is a different person altogether.”

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter on November 6 this year at Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital. Back then, Alia took to her official Instagram handle, issued a statement and called her little princess ‘magical’. “And in the best news of our lives… Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love - Alia and Ranbir," the joint statement by the couple read.

Later, in another post, Alia Bhatt revealed the name of her baby daughter and explained why they chose to keep the name ‘Raha’. “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! ❤️" she wrote.