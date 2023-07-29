Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Set Couple Goals As RRKPK Actress Receives Husband At Airport; Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in BTown. The duo often dish out major husband-wife goals and enjoy a massive fan following. Having said that, the former was recently seen waiting for hubby Ranbir Kapoor at the airport on Friday Night. The actor had jetted off to Delhi for his appearance at India Couture Week.

Post the event, Ranbir flew back to Mumbai. He was seen arriving at the airport in a grey shirt which he tamed with matching pants. He also wore a mask. Bhatt, who was all at the airport waited for him inside the car. As he entered the car, she smiled. A video of the couple has gone viral now.

Have a look at the video:

Fans dropped in several heartfelt comments on seeing them. One of them wrote, “Alia is caring wife and lovely mother and capable actress ❤️ people judge her but she is after Deepika and everyone have to admit this.” Another one comment, “ how sweet”

Back in April 14 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had an intimate wedding at their Mumbai home. The duo fell in love on the sets of their hit film Brahmastra. The couple made their relationship official at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding in 2018, and dated for almost 5 years before tying the knot.

On the work front, Alia’s much-awaited family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani released on Friday. In the film, she shared screen space with Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles.

Earlier this week, at the premiere of the film, Ranbir revealed that he loved the movie as he made a positive hand gesture when the paparazzi asked him about his review. Earlier, Alia had revealed that Ranbir took a keen interest in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s music. Answering a question by News18 at the film’s promotional event, Alia said, “Ranbir loved the trailer. In general, he is a huge Pritam Da fan. They have given their biggest hits together. Karan (Johar), Pritam Da and Ranbir have given a fantastic album together. When the songs were being made, since then, I have been making Ranbir listen to the songs.”

Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand, will next be seen in Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.