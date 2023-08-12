Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Twin In Black As They Party Together; Inside Photos Go Viral

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in town. Time and again, they dish out major couple goals and paint the town red with their adorable display of affection for each other. Having said that, the duo were recently spotted partying together at their friend’s place.

A couple of photos went viral from their night out. Ranbir and Alia twinned in black outfits. They were seen hugging their friends, before entering their car. Have a look :

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love, began dating and got married. It’s been over a year since the couple tied the sacred knot.

The couple made their relationship official at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding in 2018 and married on April 14. Speaking about his married life with Dainik Bhaskar, Ranbir had earlier shared that they’ve been extremely busy since they got married.

“There was no such major change. We are together for five years. We thought that if we get married then we have done it, but we also had some commitments. The very next day of our marriage, we both left for work. Alia went on her shoot and I had also gone to Manali. When she comes back from London and my film ‘Shamshera’ releases, we are thinking of taking a week off. We still haven’t realized that we are married," he said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Helmed by Karan Johar, the actress shared screen space with Ranveer Singh for the same. The family entertainer has already become a blockbuster and has minted over 200 crores at the global box office.

Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, Animal. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri in key roles. Produced by T Series, Bhadrakali Pictures and Cine1 Studios, the thriller is set to release on December 1 this year.