Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Twin In White At Karan Johar’s House Party; Watch

Bollywood’s beloved couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most stylish couples. They never fail to impress fans with their fashion sense. On Monday, both were spotted twinning in white colour outfits at Karan Johar’s house party. The couple looked stunning as they arrived in coordinated outfits.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in a sleeveless white dress. She completed her look with minimal make-up and a crossbody bag. On the other hand, RK looked handsome in a casual white shirt. He was seen flaunting his lazy hairdo and thick beard, which he is sporting for his upcoming action thriller, Animal. Fans were also seen praising the couple’s look in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Ranbir so handsome.” Another wrote, “Alia youuu look so sexyy and beautiful here also biraaaaaaa.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot last year in April and are now proud parents to baby girl Raha. The couple makes sure to spend quality time with Raha. Recently Alia made her debut at MetGala and revealed in a video that she was away from her daughter for 4 days for the first time.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen with Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film is set to release on July 28 this year and it also marks Karan Johar’s return to direction. Apart from them, the family drama also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara in her kitty with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor. Both were seen together for the first time and fans loved their on-screen chemistry. Apart from this, the actor will be next seen in Animal which is releasing in August this year. The film will see him with Rashmika Mandana.

