Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor’s First Photo From New York Is Breaking The Internet

Just a few days back, paparazzi spotted Bollywood’s power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Mumbai Airport all ready to jet off to an undisclosed location. They managed to keep their destination hush-hush, leaving us all guessing about their secret getaway. Social media was flooded with wild guesses, and fans were all playing detective trying to figure out the location of their mini-vacation spot. Now, a few hours ago, Alia Bhatt dropped a glimpse of a stunning view seemingly from her place of stay in New York. “This view,” she wrote confirming her vacation in NYC.

Not only this, a fan page named ranbirkapooruniverse shared a picture of Ranbir and Alia posing with some fans at their date night in New York. In the picture, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen flashing their bright smiles, while their fans sit next to them and post. For the evening in New York, Alia Bhatt wore a colourful sleeveless dress with yellow heels. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other, looked dapper in a casual grey outfit. Sharing the picture, the fan page captioned, “RK and Alia in New York." In no time, the picture received compliments from fans. Take a look:

Work-wise, Alia Bhatt is beaming with joy as the actress recently won the National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi. To celebrate her achievement, she thanked Sanjay Leela Bhansali, entire crew, her family and her fans for their love and support. “This national award is yours .. because without you ALL none of this would be possible.. Seriously!!! I am SO grateful. I do not take moments like these lightly.. I hope to continue to entertain for as long as I can,” a part of her post read.

Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt recently had two successful releases. One with Ranveer Singh— Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and the other one marked her Hollywood debut— Heart of Stone. She will next be seen in the multi-starrer project Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra in her pipeline.

Meanwhile, Ranbir was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Recently, the actor wrapped up the shooting of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal. He will be sharing the screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in the film. Apart from Animal, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Shiva, in Ayan Mukerji-directed franchise Brahmastra 2.