Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh Are All Hearts With Iconic Yellow Cabs In Kolkata; Check It Out

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is only a few days away from its release. Being a Karan Johar directorial, cine-buffs have already pinned their hope for a grand visual and musical extravaganza especially with the three songs that the makers have released so far and some exciting promos. The duo are currently on a promotional tour across India and their most recent stop was the city of joy, Kolkata. Needless to say, Ranveer and Alia kickstarted their promotions in the city with a quirky video.

A clip that was shared by Dharma Productions through their social media handles aptly captured the spirit of Kolkata. It showed Ranveer and Alia standing in the middle of a bunch of iconic Kolkata’s yellow cabs parked in a way to form a heart. There was also a welcome message behind them that read, “Welcome to Kolkata Rocky & Rani." The clip was accompanied with their newly released song ‘Dhindora Baje Re’ playing in the background. The post caption read, “#Kolkata - you have our ❤️! Aapke pyaar ka #DhindhoraBajeRe and it is echoing all around!"

Take a look:

Earlier in the day, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt launched their song in the city. They also addressed a press conference where Alia Bhatt greeted the audience in Bangla, “Nomoshkar Kolkata! Kemon acho shobai? Tomader shobai ke onek dhonnnobad ekhane ashar jonne. Ami ajke khoob khoob khoob excited ar asha kori amar moton tomader o Dhindhora Baje Re gaan ta bhalo lagbe," the actress said as quoted by ETimes.

While Alia looked gorgeous in a red and pink saree, Ranveer Singh looked quirky in a white shirt and black striped pants and goggles.

Check It Out:

Meanwhile, the team of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to launch the fourth song from its album, Dhindora Baje Re. Karan just shared a sneak peek of the song on his Instagram account. Ranveer and Alia are seen dancing their hearts out while dressed in crimson traditional wear during the festive season.

The other three songs, Tum Kya Mile, What Jhumka?, and Ve Kamleya have been loved by fans and are viral on the internet. Pritam composed the album for the film, which is co-produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Dharma Productions. This also marks Karan Johar’s directorial comeback. Aside from Ranveer and Alia, the film has also cast legendary actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, and other renowned actors.