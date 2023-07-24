Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Advance Booking Starts, Karan Johar Confirms

Karan Johar is making a much-anticipated comeback after a hiatus of almost 7 years with the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film stars the dynamic duo of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, and their on-screen chemistry is set to be a major highlight of the movie. As the film’s release date approaches, the team is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the project and ensuring its success.

Recently, Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a captivating poster of the film and announced that advance booking of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has already begun. Sharing a poster of Rocky and Rani, Karan Johar wrote, “With butterflies in my stomach and love overflowing for you all - I’m gearing up for a piece of my heart to enthrall you on the big screen! BOOK YOUR TICKETS NOW- in cinemas this Friday."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

As soon as the news broke, fans filled the comment section with an outpouring of excitement and anticipation. One of them wrote, “Cannot wait to watch it on screen," another one said, “Finally!" Even Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff joined the bandwagon and wrote, “Let’s go!"

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani boasts an ensemble cast of some of the industry’s legendary actors including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, who will undoubtedly add their magic to the film. The film’s trailer offers a sneak peek into the contrasting worlds of Rocky and Rani, who fall in love, but their happy ending is uncertain. Rocky, a strong Punjabi boy from a wealthy family, meets Rani, who comes from a Bengali household that values knowledge above all.

During a press conference, Ranveer Singh spoke about the film, saying, “Karan is bringing back the kind of movies we grew up watching, loved, and that holds a significant place in our hearts." The story, inspired by a real-life family anecdote shared by Karan’s late father, producer Yash Johar, brings these forces together, resulting in a love story with a twist. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 28.