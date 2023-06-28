Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Share A Kiss In Tum Kya Mile; Allahabad HC Slams Adipurush Makers

The first song of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is finally out. Titled ‘Tum Kya Mile,’ the love anthem of the year features Ranveer romancing Alia in the snow-capped mountains of Kashmir. Tum Kya Mile is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, while Pritam has composed the track from Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics.

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the makers of Adipurush film and asked if the people who put the disclaimer in the movie consider the countrymen and youth to be brainless. Last year in December, Social Activists Kuldeep Tiwari and Bandana Kumar, through advocates Ranjana Agnihotri and Sudha Sharma, filed a PIL plea, which is currently being heard by the court. The plea asserts that the movie casts aspersions on the characters of the great epic Ramayana and adversely affects the image of Ayodha’s cultural heritage and Hindu religion in at large.

A day after Aaliya Siddiqui walked out of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, she has now lashed out at Salman Khan for supporting her ex-husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Salman and Nawaz worked together in two films - Kick (2014) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015). In a recent interview, Aaliya Siddiqui called Salman Khan ‘biased’ and argued that he supported her former husband just because they worked together in the past. She also questioned Salman for allegedly not stopping Pooja Bhatt Falaq Naaz from talking about their pasts in the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Alia Bhatt will be soon making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. The trailer has already been released and has been garnering a lot of praise. Well, recently a promotional press meet was organised by the makers in which Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia were seen. The trio sat down for an interview with a leading magazine, which shared the video of the same on its Instagram handle. Well, Reddit also shared the video in which we can see an interviewer asking about how the actors balance work and family life. When Gal was answering the question, Alia can be seen looking uninterested, fidgety, and playing with her hair. This does not go well with the fans and she was trolled for the same.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 is one of the most awaited movies. On Wednesday, the makers of the movie released the teaser of the new version of ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’ song and left everyone nostalgic. The teaser shows Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in their respective Tara Singh and Sakeena avatars. It also shows Sunny adoring Ameesha as he also sings ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’.

