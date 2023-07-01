Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh’s First Look Test From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Goes Viral

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will soon be seen sharing the screen space together in the much awaited romantic entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film is all set to hit the big screens on July 28. The makers recently released the first track from the film ‘Tum Kya Mile’. The song has already become a massive hit, with Alia and Ranveer’s on-screen chemistry becoming the talk of the town. Amid all the love, KJo is making sure to keep fans on their toes by revealing the first look tests of Alia and Ranveer as Rani and Rocky.

Karan shared a portrait of the duo and wrote, “Our very first look test of the film! When we were locking looks for ROCKY and RANI @manishmalhotra05 @ekalakhani #rockyaurranikiipremkahaani @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt.” In the photo, Ranveer looked all things suave and charming in a printed red shirt, while he hugged Alia who looked effortlessly glam in an orange saree teamed with a red blouse. The stars perfectly complemented each other.

Have a look :

Speaking of Tum Kya Mile, the song gives us a glimpse into everything Karan Johar cinema quintessentially stands for. There’s Alia clad in stunning chiffon sarees serenading Ranveer in the backdrop of snow capped mountains. This marks Alia and Ranveer’s second collaboration after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

Hours before sharing the song, Karan Johar revealed that Tum Kya Mile was his tribute to Yash Chopra, whom he called his “guru". He wrote, “I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashedly pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra… The thinking evolved mind would say ‘you can’t match it or even dare to emulate it,’ but the fan boy and the ardent lover of snow, chiffons, the stunning locations of Kashmir and sheer romance got the better of me… Pritam Dada and I yearned for a song for the ages from the ages and it had it be unapologetic or it wouldn’t be true." Karan also apologised to Alia for making her dance in a chiffon saree in freezing temperature.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. While the Guddi (1971) duo of Dharmendra and Jaya will play Ranveer’s onscreen grandparents, Shabana will be essaying the role of Alia’s grandmother. The film will release in theatres on July 28, 2023.