Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh's Sizzling Chemistry In Karan Johar's Post Sends Fans Swooning

It’s official! The much-awaited trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is just a couple of days away from unraveling and the excitement around the film has started to heighten at a breakneck pace. Ahead of the trailer launch, Karan Johar gave netizens a big surprise when he shared a carousel of photos of the stars of the film Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

On Sunday, Karan Johar’s Instagram timeline went buzzing when he dropped a ‘Rocky Rani’ slideshow. Confused? We got you covered. The film-maker posted a slew of pictures of Ranveer and Alia posing romantically with one another. We can see Ranveer dressed in a leopard printed shirt holding Alia close to himself. Alia Bhatt on the other hand looked gorgeous in a bright red saree. A different snap also showed Ranveer Singh’s close-up in a white shirt. Karan Johar penned the caption, “The Rocky Rani slide show !!! The TRAILER is out on the 4th of JULY!the Randhawa’s and Chatterjee’s are all set to show you the pyar, the takraar and a great suggestion for a happy marriage ….😉😉#rockyaurranikiipremkahaani releasing 28th July 🙏🙏🙏🙏".

Considering the kind of stardom Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt enjoy, the post was flooded with compliments and best wishes. A fan wrote, “Chemistry is overloaded .. 🔥🔥❤️❤️". Another one commented,"Super Duper Excited @karanjohar Sir ❤️❤️❤️". Someone else said,"Raani is PRETTIEST ❤️❤️❤️🔥". A fan stated, “Maan Gaye Karan sir, kya Jodi banayi hai, 2- 2 attom bombs ko saath le aaye 🎈🙏🏽🎈".

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is all set to hit the theatres this July. Apart from them, the film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. Helmed by Karan Johar, the movie promises to be a typical Bollywood romantic entertainer. Recently, the makers released the first song from the film. Titled Tum Kya Mile, the love anthem of the year features Ranveer romancing Alia in the snow-capped mountains of Kashmir. The song has instantly gone viral, with the duo’s on-screen chemistry becoming the talk of the town.

Apart from the leads, the film also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog, and numerous prominent performers. The film’s album is composed by Pritam. Rocky Aur Rani KIi Prem Kahani is co-produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions. Karan Johar’s last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushlkil in 2016. This movie is slated to release on July 28, 2023.