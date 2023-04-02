Alia Bhatt And Rashmika Mandanna Groove To Naatu Naatu At NMACC Gala, Fans Say, 'Gigi Must Be Thinking...'

The star-studded NMACC gala was fronted by prominent faces from Bollywood as well as Hollywood. Walking the red carpet were Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Disha Patani, Ayushmann Khurrana, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and others. And the main event that followed afterwards saw brilliant dance performances by Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan. Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna also showcased their dance steps in a viral clip that is doing the rounds on social media.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Viral Bhayani shared a video of Rashmika Mandanna and Alia Bhatt putting up a marvellous dance extravaganza on the hi di version of the Oscar winning song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The clip seamlessly captured the two popular actresses acting all the dance steps with perfection amid the cheers and whistles of the audience members. It was truly a memorable tribute to Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Fans were exceedingly impressed by the two actresses. One of them wrote, “Alia was so bloody confident, Aced it(with fire emoji)". Another one commented, “Rashmika steals the show(high 10 emoji)". Someone else said, “Gigi must be thinking are the queens?" A fan stated, “Both are cute!’ Another one wrote, “Wow. Good energy between the two actresses!!" One of them commented, “When South met North(fire emojis)".

The first two days of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch event were a star-studded affair. Along with the Hollywood stars, several noted Bollywood celebrities including Shah Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahira Kashyap, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal, among others were present.

Read all the Latest Movies News here