Alia Bhatt BEATS OGs Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone To Headline Female-Led Film In YRF Spy Universe

Alia Bhatt, who is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, has reportedly joined YRF’s spy universe. The Bollywood actress will be headlining the first female-led spy film in the spy universe created by Aditya Chopra. Alia Bhatt has beaten OGs Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone to become the first actress who will have her own standalone movie in YRF spy universe. While Katrina plays an ISI agent Zoya in the popular Tiger franchise, Deepika essays the role of an ISI spy Rubina in Pathaan.

“Alia Bhatt is one of the biggest crowd pullers in today’s time and she will be playing a super-agent in the YRF Spy Universe like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Shah Rukh Khan," a source told Pinkvilla. “Aditya Chopra and the team have planned an epic female-led spy film with Alia Bhatt which is expected to push her to the edge."

The source continued, “Alia’s inclusion to the Spy Universe indicates that Aditya Chopra is leaving no audience segment out of the equation. She will be playing a spy in an out-and-out action entertainer, and this will be a big novelty for the audience base that she appeals to. It’s going to be Alia Bhatt like never before."

This comes after Kiara Advani’s addition to the spy universe. Kiara Advani has joined Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-led War 2. It was previously reported that Ayan Mukerji will be helming War 2.

A source revealed, “Kiara Advani fits the bill to a T as far as YRF Spy Universe and War 2 is considered. The YRF Spy Universe is a league of all-time blockbuster films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan and the expectation from each movie coming out from this franchise is sky high. Look at the superstars who have graced this universe. It’s the most coveted film universe in India that stars the biggest and the best superstars of the country. Kiara is right now at the top of the heap and Adi taking her for War 2 loudly signifies that.”