Alia Bhatt Blushes As Paps Ask Her To Sing Tum Kya Mile, Turns Down Request With This Promise; Watch

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt turned down the paparazzi’s request to sing Tum Kya Mile, from her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, but made a special promise to them insted. The actress was in New Delhi for a special event when the cameramen requested Alia to sing a line or two from the song. In a video, recorded by News18.com, Alia first blushed at the request.

When the Delhi media urged her by saying that they don’t know when they would get a chance to see her next, Alia promised that she will be back in Delhi soon and suggested she will the song during her next vist. “Main aa rahi hoon na waapas," she informed the Delhi media. “Aaungi, aaungi waapas, khaas aapke liye aaungi," she assured.

Alia romances Ranveer Singh in the music video of Tum Kya Mile. The song was the first track to have been released from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and it features the signature style of a Dharma love song. Sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, the song has got much attention on social media.

Meanwhile, at the same event, Alia asked the paparazzi if they saw her new song from the same movie. Released an hour before the event, the song is titled What Jhumka and it an out-and-out dance number. At the event, when Alia asked if the cameramen watched the song, they confirmed that they did. When Alia said she will ask one of them to come dance with her, they confessed they are yet to watch the video. Alia was then seen playfully scolding them.

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The romantic comedy is helmed by Karan Johar. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the star cast includes veteran actors from the industry like Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in key roles.