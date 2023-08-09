Alia Bhatt Called Ranbir Kapoor Post Meeting Gal Gadot on Sets; Said 'Wonder Woman Made Me Coffee'

Alia Bhatt continues to bask in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and in a matter of days, she will mark her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, where she plays the antagonist. During a recent interview, Alia revealed her initial impression of Gal Gadot, her co-star in the film, which prompted her to excitedly call her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia shared with Film Companion that during their first meeting, Gal, the famed Wonder Woman actress, despite being exhausted from a demanding week of work, personally whipped up coffee for Alia. She shared that after watching Gal on screen as a big star, she got to know her better during a visit to her trailer. “I have to tell this story because it’s the first impression I have of Gal beyond what I saw on screen of her as this massive star. We went into her trailer, Tom (director) and I, and she had just finished filming. She had a whole week of hectic work and she was tired. She was so warm and she asked us if we wanted coffee. And I was expecting someone to walk in with coffee but she went and she made the coffee herself in her trailer and she gave it to us,” she said.

Later, Alia called her husband Ranbir Kapoor and excitedly told him about meeting Gal Gadot. “I remember speaking to my husband Ranbir after that. I was like, ‘Ranbir, she made me coffee. Can you believe? Wonder Woman made me coffee.” Alia continued, “She’s so warm, grounded, caring and this film she was also a producer so this was really her baby. She really started this film and the vision of it from scratch along with the other creators,” she said.

Heart of Stone will stream on Netflix on Aug. 11.