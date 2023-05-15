Alia Bhatt Calls Raha Kapoor 'My Lucky Mascot,' Says 'It's All About Getting Her...' | Exclusive

On November 6 last year, actor Alia Bhatt gave birth to a baby girl, who she named Raha. Not letting pregnancy and motherhood halt her career, she was largely hailed for working even through her final trimester. She shot for her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot when she was pregnant and even extensively promoted her films, Darlings and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, just a few months before she became a mother. And after embracing motherhood, Alia has been working round the clock. She recently walked the red carpet at MET Gala. The first Indian Global Ambassador for Gucci, Alia is now gearing up to make an appearance at the Gucci Cruise 2024 show in Seoul this week.

In an exclusive chat with News18, she opens up how her life has undergone a massive transformation with Raha’s birth but that hasn’t stopped her from fulfilling her professional goals. “My priorities post motherhood have changed a hundred percent. It’s a very happy and beautiful progression that comes very naturally,” she says. Shedding further light on her life post motherhood, Alia tells us, “I believe its human nature where your world revolves around yourself up to a certain point with maybe only a select few people coming after you and your needs, and suddenly, it’s all about this one person and their needs and it’s all related to that.”

2022 has been extremely eventful and significant in her career. She blazed the trail with the super successful Gangubai Kathiawadi, earned international recognition with RRR, won wide critical acclaim and awards for Darlings and belted out the super-hit Brahmāstra. All set for global domination now, Alia credits her little bundle of joy for it and calls Raha her lucky charm. “Raha is, of course, my lucky mascot (smiles). Anything I do now is to make her proud and happy,” she remarks.

The 30-year-old shares an endearing anecdote while speaking about how she has begun to look at her daughter for approval now. “Even when I was coming here, I was all dressed up and went to say bye to her. Everyone in the room told her, ‘See how nice mama’s looking.’ She was looking at me and I was waiting for her to give me that smile so that I could leave home. It’s all about getting her approval and little smile. She’ll always be the biggest charm in my life,” expresses Alia.

top videos

Apart from her international appearances and brand deals, Alia has big-ticket Hindi films like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty. But that’s not it. She’s currently also working with her sister Shaheen Bhatt on their next production venture under Eternal Sunshine Productions. She reveals that unlike Darlings, she won’t be starring in it and elaborates, “Many exciting things are happening. We’re working on producing a couple of things and producing something, which I’m not even acting in. I really want to build Eternal Sunshine as a boutique production company where people can bring their stories and rely on us to tell them and bring them to life.”

She further continues, “There are a couple of ideas that we’ve just naturally come to and started working on. It’s such a lovely time for content because there’s such different variety of it available. Lots will hopefully come to life soon for everybody to know.” ​