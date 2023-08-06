Alia Bhatt Celebrates as Amul Gives a Special Shoutout To Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani has been receiving rave reviews, love and appreciation across the nation. Helmed by Karan Johar, the family entertainer has also become one of the best films at the box office doing commercially well too. Amul topical has now paid a creative tribute to the makers of the film.

On their official social media page, the dairy giant shared a caricature of the lead actors’ having bread and butter. The poster read, Bread aur Butter Ki Prem Kahaani. Amul also went on to call the film, ‘Bollywood’s latest blockbuster!,’ in their Instagram caption.

Have a look at the poster :

Several netizens went on to call the poster ‘fabulous’ and ‘fantastic’ in the comments section.

Alia Bhatt also shared the topical on her Instagram handle with a bundle of heart emojis.

Meanwhile, RRKPK is soon likely to cross Rs 100 crore mark at the box office soon. It should be noted that the film faces no competition at the box office in week two. It is only on August 11 that two big movies - Gadar 2 and OMG 2 will hit theatres, likely to impact RRKPK box office performance.

Released on July 28, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog.

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan also made a special appearance in the movie. The film marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after seven years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

On Thursday, Karan Johar and the cast of the film also held a press conference in Mumbai to celebrate the film’s success. Prior to this, KJo also joined Ranveer and Alia as they surprised fans in a Mumbai theatre.