Alia Bhatt Celebrates First Birthday After Wedding, Welcoming Daughter Raha, Cuts '30' Cake

Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 30th birthday today. The actress, along with hubby Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha has jetted off to London to celebrate the special day. On her birthday, her fan pages shared a photo of the actress cutting a special birthday cake. In the now-viral photo, Alia can be seen making a wish–with folded hands, and eyes closed.

The actress looked cute in her floral pyjamas as she sat in front of the 30-shaped chocolate cake. This is Alia’s first birthday after her wedding and becoming a mother. The actress married Ranbir Kapoor back in April 2022 and welcomed their baby girl Raha on November 2022. Take a look at the photo:

Alia’s family members and friends have also taken to their social media handle to wish her. Alia’s mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor shared a major throwback photo of hers and wrote “Happy birthday BAHURANI. Only love n more love" with a queen crown emoji.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared an adorable photo of herself with Alia and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the best actress…love you so much Alia with heart emojis. She added, “Sending you a big hug from your favourite place.” Alia’s best friend Akansharanjan Kapoor took a trip down the memory lane and shared a photo from her wedding reception. “through thick and thicker ♾️ happy birthday ali 💕.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni too shared a throwback photo of the Highway actress and wrote, “Happy happiest bday darling Aaloo @aliaabhatt."

Meanwhile on the work front, Alia recently wrapped the shooting of her highly anticipated romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. For the same, she was in Kashmir with her daughter. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand recently starred in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar with Shraddha Kapoor. The film has become a massive hit earning positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

