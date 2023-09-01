Alia Bhatt Confused For Shraddha Kapoor In New Photos, Netizens Dub Her 'Unrecognizable'; See Viral Pics

Alia Bhatt is making headlines again for featuring on the cover of Vogue Thailand’s September issue. The title reads, “The real Alia Bhatt." However, many netizens said that the actress looked unrecognizable on the cover and in the photos from the shoot. Some even said that she looked like a morphed version of other actresses like Shraddha Kapoor, Richa Chadha and even Manushi Chhillar.

The cover has now gone viral on Reddit with users flooding the comments sections to express their opinion. One user wrote, “No but where is Alia?" Another person wrote, “I am trying to find Alia in this pic…" “I spent a whole minute looking only to realize she was on the cover. It doesn’t look anything like her," another person added.

Netizens then tried to speculate what made Alia look different in the photograph. One person said, “Unrecognizable. It’s not surgery, it’s the Photoshop or maybe the makeup or just the expression." Another user commented, “I think it’s the extra crease in her eyelid. East Asian makeup artists often use some type of tape to pull back hooded eyelids. But I don’t think Alia needed that."

Reddit users also claimed that they confused Alia’s photo for the photo of other actresses from Bollywood. One person wrote, “I thought for a second it was Manushi Chhillar." Another user added, “I was like there’s no in the picture other than Parineeti ohh no wait Shradha..I was searching for Alia’s name then understood."

“I started with Shraddha but it became Sonam after a while," one person wrote. Another added, “To me, she looks like Tara Sutaria." “If Ameesha Patel and Shraddha Kapoor had a baby," added another.

Alia also shared another photo from the shoot on Instagram. Unlike the cover shared by Vogue which features Alia’s full front profile, Alia shared an image that only showed half her face. The remaining half of her face was covered by her hair.

Fans of the actress called her “Desi Nina Dobrev" (Vampire Diaries). While netizens said that Alia did not look like herself, they maintained that she looked stunning nonetheless.