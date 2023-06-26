Do Alia, Ranbir, Malaika, Deepika and More Stars Call Paps To Airport? Celeb Photographer Says...

Many fans often wonder if Bollywood stars such as Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan and more pay the paparazzi to come and click a picture of them. Be it at restuarants or at gyms, it seems like the paparazzi always know the celebrities’ whereabouts. While there is always a speculation that the celebrities’ managers call the paparazzi, celebrity photographer Manav Manglani said that it’s not always the case.

A Reddit user asked him, “One common question everyone wants to ask is How do paps land up in Restaurant, Gym, Airports when a celeb is visiting . Do they camp outside common celeb hangouts or does PR call you." Answering the burning question on Reddit, Manav said, “We know the places where celebs usually go for workout lunch dinner meetings so we keep checking them frequently and there are times when we are informed about their whereabouts by the PR team."

Another user asked a similar question. “How much of paparazzi work is PR motivated? How often do celebs call the paparazzi on themselves?" Manav replied, “Well, I can say it’s 30-70 30% PR motivated 70% our own research and hard work of stalking celebs and getting work. “Does the behaviour of the celebs change off camera after you shoot them?" a user asked. Manav explained, “Well, celebs are busy and always occupied with so much happening around them, few are the same and few change when it comes to mood, it’s all situational, but with media around most of them are usually cool."

He went on to name stars such Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif who are ‘well-behaved’ when spotted. He revealed Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are his personal favourite to photograph.