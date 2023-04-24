Alia Bhatt Shares DELETED Cute Pic of Ranbir Kapoor and Raha Again, Calls Herself 'Best Photographer'

Alia Bhatt deleted and shared a never-before-seen picture of Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha, leaving everyone confused. The actress, who welcomed Raha in November last year, has been extremely private about her daughter on social media. Alia has so far shared only one photo featuring her little one when the couple had to announce the name of their daughter.

However, on Monday, a few quick fans noticed that Alia shared a photo in which Ranbir was bonding with Raha. A few hours later, Alia shared the picture again with the caption, “I have become the best photographer since the 6th of November My world." In the picture, Raha appeared to be in a baby stroller while Ranbir was playing with her. The couple appeared to be spending the day at home.

Fans took to the comments section to figure out the reason behind Alia’s decision to take down the post. “That’s a sweet pic, wonder why she deleted it," a fan asked. “There’s this contradicting feeling when you want to share something online and you don’t want to at the same time. Maybe she posted it and realized she didn’t really want it out there. Idk, just saying," a fan tried to explain her side.

“Such a beautiful photo. It’s none of my business but I’m glad they’ve kept Raha hidden from the public eye so far. With the amount of hate these two get, I don’t even wanna imagine what comments haters would write about her," another wrote.

While Alia is keeping Raha away from the spotlight, earlier this year she fondly spoke about the little one in an interview with Elle India. “She is pretty small right now. But, I love reading books as she listens attentively," she said.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen Heart of Stone, her Hollywood debut film. The film also stars Gal Gadot. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film will also star Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. The film has been slated to release on July 28. Apart from this, the actress also has Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

