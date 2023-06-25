Alia Bhatt Enjoys ‘Tum Kya Mile’ Song As She Relishes Cheesecake During Vacay; Check Photo

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently enjoying some quality time in Dubai. Their viral photos are trending on social media. Well, keeping with the trend the actress today treated herself to a delightful moment of relaxation during her vacation, as she enjoyed a slice of cheesecake with the song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani playing in the background.

In the picture shared by Alia Bhatt on her social media handles, a cheesecake can be seen with the song ‘Tum Kya Mile’ playing in the background which is adding an extra touch of tranquillity to the moment. The photo is captioned as ‘very appropriate lyrics for my feeling’s currently”. Recently, a picture of them with fans in Dubai surfaced on the internet. In the picture, they can be seen at a club. While Ranbir opted for a white tee, Alia slipped into a white, floral dress, perfect for summers. This time, she kept her hair tied back in a neat bun and sported gold hoops. She didn’t have an iota of makeup on and carried a sling bag.

Take a look at the photo here:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been occupied with their respective films. Alia recently took off on a work trip to Brazil, where she joined Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan for the teaser launch of “Heart of Stone" as part of Netflix’s Tudum event. Apart from this she also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co starring Ranveer Singh. The film is a romantic drama and will be releasing in July. The trailer has already created a lot of buzz among fans. She will be next seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The shooting is yet to start.

Ranbir, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Meanwhile, fans were thrilled on Saturday when a photo of Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the Animal film team posing together, went viral on social media. In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor is seen sporting long hair and thick beard, his look for the film.