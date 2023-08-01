Alia Bhatt Eyes Packed Schedule; Reunion With Darlings' Director, Baiju Bawra and YRF's Spy-Thriller On Cards

Alia Bhatt is currently one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood. The actress is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is now awaiting the release of her debut Hollywood project Heart Of Stone. Buzz is that, the actress has three big films in her kitty and will also be reuniting with her Darlings director for another film.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Alia will begin shooting for Vasan Bala’s action thriller from September. She will be shooting the film in Mumbai majorly. “Major portion of Vasan’s film will be shot in Mumbai, and a smaller portion will be filmed abroad.”

A source close to the production house shared with the portal that, Vasan is yet to take a call on the final shoot location for the international schedule, post which he will begin the recce. “The shoot is spread across a few months, and Alia will be seen doing some intense action sequences in this yet-untitled project. The movie largely revolves around a regular girl, and how an event changes everything in her life. Alia Bhatt will start prepping for it from this month with the director and the rest of the cast.”

The source added that Alia will begin shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly ambitious project, Baiju Bawra from next year April. “Mr. Bhansali is known to be a perfectionist, and he will spend some time prepping with Alia and Ranveer before they take the film on floors. After completing shoot for this one, Alia will then move on to her spy film with YRF, which too will require some prep. All three will be intense shoots with heavy action sequences and many dramatic scenes too.”

Alia may also have another film in works with Darlings’ director, Jasmeet K Reen. Reportedly, she has also ‘shared another interesting idea’ with Alia Bhatt. “It’s not Darlings 2 but something else. Alia has liked the idea, but Jasmeet is still developing the script, and all the final decisions will be taken after the story is locked,” the source concluded.