Alia Bhatt Faces Backlash for Allegedly 'Copying' Deepika Padukone's Airport Look; Fans React

Trust Alia Bhatt for creating headlines everyday. Whether it was her glamourous look at Met Gala or her exceptional bond with her daughter Raha, the Gangubai Kathiawad actress never fails to be the talk of the town. Following that trajectory, Alia Bhatt was recently spotted at the Mumbai Airport as she was heading to Seoul to attend the Gucci Cruise Show 2023. While her airport look was appreciated by many, others slammed her for copying Deepika Padukone.

In a clip posted by the popular paparazzo handle Viral Bhayani, Alia Bhatt arrived at the airport in style donning a denim long jacket along with a pair of jeans and to break the monotony of colours she wore a cute cream top which came with a frilled collar and long sleeves. Alia kept it rather minimal in terms of hair and makeup and simply went ahead with a simple cheek tint and her middle-parted hair and feathered eyebrows definitely took the cake. She accessorised her stellar look with a sling bag from the House of Gucci and the black block heels were such a perfect choice.

Netizens were divided over her looks. While some compared it with Deepika Padukone and accused the actress for copying her, others expressed their admiration and adulation for her uber chic denim look. One of them wrote, “Why do I feel every time she tries to copy DP?" Another one commented, “Is she trying to copy Deepika Padukone’s style?" Someone else said, “Baby hone ke baad bhi baby jaisi lag rahi hai(with red heart emojis and heart eye emojis)". A fan also stated, “Beautiful Alia. Now some Deepika fan started crying."

Alia Bhatt has added yet another feather to her cap as she became the newest Global ambassador of the renowned luxury fashion brand Gucci. The news took the fashion industry by storm, and fans can’t seem to stop raving about the collaboration. Alia, known for her impeccable taste in fashion, is said to be the perfect fit for the brand known for its high-end fashion and exquisite designs. The announcement was made through Gucci’s social media handles, where they shared a stunning picture of Alia.

In addition to Alia, Gucci’s worldwide representative’s assemblage including the K-pop ensemble Exo’s KAI, NewJeans’ Hanni, South Korean melodist IU (Lee Ji-eun), and performer Shin Min-a, all of whom are scheduled to be present at the event.

On the work front, Alia is set to make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot starrer Heart of Stone. The actress also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline alongwith her friend and actor Ranveer Singh.