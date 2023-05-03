Alia Bhatt Faces Backlash Over Met Gala Debut As Prabal Gurung Says 'It Was Dearest Karan Johar...'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is often subjected to criticism for allegedly being “favoured" by filmmaker Karan Johar, is once again facing ire of netizens over her MET gala debut appearance. It all began when designer Prabal Gurung, in a lengthy Instagram post, revealed that he met Alia for the first time at Karan Johar’s 40th birthday party.

“I had heard rave reviews about her through him and my brother Pravesh, who was assisting Karan in her debut film," a part of Prabal’s post read. This particular revelation of Prabal has left netizens divided on social media. A Reddit post claiming, “Prabal Gurung’s post on Instagram confirms that KJO is the reason he invited Alia to the Met Gala," has gone viral on the internet, with netizens putting forth various opinions.

One user wrote, “So they’ve been planning her Met gala debut for 10 years?" Another one commented, “Thank you Prabal for this enlightening post! No wonder KJo was silent." However, a section of the internet also supported Alia. “I guess Alia and Prabal have been close for a long time and it was quite evident that he invited her coz they are friends. I remember seeing them together in the picture below when Sid Alia went for their New Years vacation, this is from New York, 2016. She most probably debuted this year coz she wants to grab the attention in West with her Hollywood project, Heart of Stone releasing in 2023."

In the season finale of Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar’s chat show saw Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait, Kusha Kapila, and Niharika NM grilling him. They even questioned Karan about his repeated mentions of Alia Bhatt on his chat show. While responding to it, the filmmaker revealed what Alia told him about the same.

Karan said, “I have to be very aware because, honestly, Alia and I had a chat about this. She’s like, ‘Karan, I don’t want to sound ungrateful, but you have to stop talking about me’. I’m like, okay, it has come from the horse’s mouth herself, so I’ve to shut the f*** up about it."

Alia Bhatt was launched by Karan Johar with his 2012 film Student of the Year. It also starred Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Alia has done multiple films with Karan under his Dharma Productions.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here