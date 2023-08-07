Alia Bhatt Feels Playing A 'Bad Guy' In Heart Of Stone Required Lots Of 'Patience And Dedication'

While Alia Bhatt basks in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the actress’s upcoming film Heart Of Stone is all set to release this month. The movie will also mark Alia Bhatt’s big Hollywood debut where she shared the screen space with Gal Gadot. The actress recently got candid about playing a character that otherwise will be dubbed as a ‘villain’.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Alia Bhatt explained why she feels her character Keya Dhawan is the right guy and not someone bad. She told the portal, “A lot of that (how to play the villain) comes with the writing ya. You just have to commit to the direction, whatever the direction is. But I think there’s a lot of purpose and dedication in being the bad guy because to me, I’m not the bad guy. To me, I’m the right guy. Keya’s passion, her requirement, need or want for the Heart has reason, it has purpose. And she believes in that. For her, she’s not the bad guy. So you need to fully commit to that moment as an actor. I think it’s about displaying both her sides with clarity and focus."

The Rocky Aur Rani actress however emphasized that her character has been written in a way that one will get to see different shades of her,"Of course, there are those in-between moments where she’s being sassy and a bit heavy-handed with the sarcasm, which is great. It’s built into the writing. And it’s a first for me. So I had a lot of fun really juicing those moments."

In the two minutes and 43 seconds long Heart Of Stone trailer that was released in June, as part of the Tudum event at Sao Paulo in Brazil, we see Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone and her fervent allegiance towards a furtive peacekeeping force called the Charter. The trailer deftly captures some high-octane action sequences involving flying jets and glider suits. One of the major highlights of the clip is Alia Bhatt essaying a tech-savvy hacker Keya Dhawan responsible for stealing Charter’s most potent weapon. An exchange between Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt is bound to charge you up when Rachel yells over phone,"Heart or no heart, I am coming for you".

Alia Bhatt began filming Heart Of Stone in May last year, after her wedding to actor Ranbir Kapoor. A few pictures of her when she was pregnant with Raha while shooting for the film were also shared by fans in July.

Earlier, according to a report in India Today, Alia opened up about bagging Heart Of Stone in an interview. She shared, “My team sent me the script and they said, ‘You know they would like for you to read the script and if you are interested, we can get you to Zoom meet with the director’. Thanks to Zoom, a lot of this has become possible.”

She added, “You don’t have to fly to a meeting. You can do a virtual meeting. I read the script and, of course, I heard that Gal Gadot was going to be starring in it and was also producing it, which I was extremely excited about because I am such a huge admirer of her work and just the person, the force that she is.”

Bhatt shot the film during her pregnancy. In an interview with Variety she revealed, “It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time for an action movie. But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated.”