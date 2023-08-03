Alia Bhatt Felt 'Weird Acting In English' For Heart Of Stone, Reveals 'I'm So Used To...'

While Alia Bhatt basks in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the actress’s upcoming film Heart Of Stone is all set to release this month. The movie will also mark Alia Bhatt’s big Hollywood debut where she shared the screen space with Gal Gadot. The actress recently revealed that shooting for the film ‘felt strange’, while opening up on her experiences with her debut project.

In an interview with Toronto Sun, Alia shared that her biggest challenge while filming for Heart Of Stone was she felt ‘extremely weird’ acting with English dialogues. “I have to say on day one, because I’m so used to speaking in Hindi, suddenly on day one speaking in English was weird. Even though I speak in English most of the time, acting in English suddenly felt a bit strange.” However, apart from that one phase, the Brahmastra actress went on to share that, she was good to go.

Earlier in an interview with Mid-Day, Alia has also express her excitement for being a part of Heart Of Stone. She said, “It was a very special film in the first place for me to be a part of. I shot it at a very exciting time when I was feeling like it was a nice time to break into another language, into Hollywood, as you call it. But I was having a lot of fun and met some amazing people while I was doing that.”

In an earlier interview, Alia opened up about bagging Heart Of Stone. “My team sent me the script and they said, ‘You know they would like for you to read the script and if you are interested, we can get you to Zoom meet with the director’. Thanks to Zoom, a lot of this has become possible,” she said as quoted by India Today.

“You don’t have to fly to a meeting. You can do a virtual meeting. I read the script and, of course, I heard that Gal Gadot was going to be starring in it and was also producing it, which I was extremely excited about because I am such a huge admirer of her work and just the person, the force that she is,” the actress added.

Directed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone is scheduled to release on August 11 this year.