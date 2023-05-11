Alia Bhatt FINALLY Reveals Why Only 40 People Were Invited To Her Wedding; Says ‘I’m Rarely…’

Back in 2022, Alia Bhatt married Ranbir Kapoor in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The couple tied the sacred knot in their Bandra home with their close friends and family in attendance. Only 40 people were a part of their festivities and Bhatt recently shared that it was a conscious decision.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Alia shared that she is a socially awkward person and that she finds it very hard to go to parties and make small talks. “I’m very awkward. I’m rarely buzzing, which is why my wedding also had just 40 people. I need to have a real, deep conversation or else I don’t talk.”

She also shared, “I’m not superficial. I find it very hard to go to parties and make small talk. I’m like, ‘Okay, we’re not talking to each other, you know, with any kind of seriousness. This conversation is not gonna matter.’ It’s why I’m very bad at gatherings with more than seven people.”

Sharing a bundle of dreamy moments from her wedding, Alia had earlier shared, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️♾.”

The same year, she announced her pregnancy and welcomed her first baby Raha in November.

Meanwhile on the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. The film is all set to release on July 28, 2023. She will also be making her Hollywood debut in Heart Of Stone, where she would be sharing screen space with Gal Gadot.