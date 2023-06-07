Alia Bhatt Flaunts No Makeup Look In Latest Selfie, Impressed Fans Call Her 'Cuteness Overloaded'

Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved Bollywood actress and there is no doubt about it. The actress often drops pictures of herself on social media, sharing a glimpse of her behind-the-camera life with her fans. On Wednesday too, Alia surprised her fans with a morning selfie.

Alia took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a photo in which she was seen flaunting her million-dollar smile. The actress kept her tresses open and opted for no makeup. “2.3 seconds after I’m left alone," she wrote in the caption.

Soon after the picture was shared online, fans and followers flooded the comments section, complimenting the actress. While one of the users called her ‘cuteness overloaded’, another fans simply wrote, ‘I love you’. “You are beautiful," one of the comments read. Several other users also dropped fire and red heart emojis. Check out the picture here:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will soon be making her Hollywood debut with the film Heart of Stone, which also stars Gal Gadot. She will also star in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. Alia also has Jee Lee Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in her pipeline.

In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha last month, Alia Bhatt opened up how her life underwent a massive transformation with Raha’s birth but that hasn’t stopped her from fulfilling her professional goals. “My priorities post motherhood have changed a hundred percent. It’s a very happy and beautiful progression that comes very naturally,” she said and added, “I believe its human nature where your world revolves around yourself up to a certain point with maybe only a select few people coming after you and your needs, and suddenly, it’s all about this one person and their needs and it’s all related to that.”