Alia Bhatt Gets BRUTALLY Trolled For Allegedly Sharing 'Photoshopped' Pic from Gucci Show

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who was recently in South Korea to attend the Gucci Cruise 2024 fashion show, on Wednesday shared a series of photos wearing a short black dress with polka-dotted cut-outs from the event. However, eagle-eyed netizens are calling Alia out for allegedly posting “photoshopped" images on her Instagram account.

A post on Reddit claims that Alia allegedly “photoshopped" her face, arms and legs in one of the pictures that she shared on Instagram. Netizens were quick to react to the post which has now gone viral on the social media platform.

One user wrote, “Too much face refinement on the right picture. Also airbrushing as compared to the left picture." Another on commented, “I noticed that she always photoshops her arms. Her face too is photoshopped to make it look longer and thinner. Her Instagram pics are always very different from real life but she tries to do it subtly so that it’s not too obvious." A third user commented, “There is visible distortion in the seat area and in the center-right background around her waist. There also appears to be smoothening of the legs and the neck. The problem, for me, is not that Alia’s post is photoshopped. That is not uncommon amongst celebrities. The primary issue, for me, is that the photoshop is poorly done."

This comes after Alia Bhatt was trolled for taking an empty bag to the Gucci show. A few eagle-eyed social media users noticed that there was absolutely nothing in her bag. The luxurious yet empty bag left netizens confused.

Videos and photos from inside the event revealed that Alia Bhatt seated next to K-pop singer IU aka Lee Ji-eun. Besides Alia and IU, also present at the show were several South Korean stars including Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae, Woo Do Hwan, Jung Kyung Ho, Lee Soo Hyuk, Lee Je Hoon, THE BOYZ members Younghoon and Juyeon, aespa Winter, ITZY member Ryujin, IVE member Leeseo, Shin Hyun Been, BIBI, Lee Yeon Hee, ewJeans Hanni, Kim Hye Soo, and Lim Ji Yeon.