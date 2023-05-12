Alia Bhatt vs Deepika Padukone: Why Fans of Two Top Bollywood Actors Are Fighting on Twitter

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are two of the most talented actresses we have in Bollywood or rather Indian cinema today. Besides their incredible acting talent, Alia and Deepika are known for their gorgeous looks and impeccable fashion sense. The two divas have always spoken very fondly about each other’s works and have often said that they share a good bond. However, Alia and Deepika’s fans can’t stop fighting online over their popularity, box office success and fashion statements.

Most recently, an alleged fan of Deepika pointed out that Alia “copied" the Pathaan actor’s Cannes look for her latest magazine cover. In a tweet, the user shared a photo of Alia Bhatt wearing a neon green dress for the cover shoot of Harper’s Bazaar magazine and compared it with Deepika Padukone’s lime green tulle gown which she wore at the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival. Sharing their photos, the user wrote, “Alia Bhatt is never beating the ‘she’s trying to be deepika padukone’ allegations I fear and we’re here for it."

alia bhatt is never beating the ‘she’s trying to be deepika padukone’ allegations i fear and we’re here for it pic.twitter.com/vHFPva9Zcf— pathaani 🕊️ (@dpobsessed) May 10, 2023

A bunch of Deepika’s fans agreed with the tweet. One of them wrote, “Even the colour is stolen, who is insecure now??" Another one commented, “How hard she tries she can never beat DP."

Even the colour is stolen, who is insecure now??— Shiny (@dovepetunia) May 10, 2023

How hard she tries she can never beat DP . https://t.co/Pk3rOHjBm1— Sun M ☀️ (@sunm3722) May 11, 2023

However, Alia Bhatt’s fans were quick to defend her. One fan wrote, “She likes tulle dress, she wore this way back in 2018, technically, this style isn’t new for her… like y’all are weird… Both ladies look stunning." Another one said, “You guys just woke up just to say ‘Alia This Alia That’ and sleep?"

She likes tulle dress, she wore this way back in 2018, technically, this style isn't new for her….like y'all are weird….both ladies look stunning https://t.co/JGXNWcz48I pic.twitter.com/CG4moizviB— Renee (@Aditiya_renee) May 10, 2023

Just post this and move on y’all. It’s really not worth losing your sanity over DP stans lol. https://t.co/dDD9592y1X pic.twitter.com/XDuOVBvEUl— 🌙 (@dilbaroooo) May 10, 2023

Deepika Padukone was recently accused of being “insecure" by a section of social media after she dropped a series of photos from her Oscars 2023 presentation just hours before Alia Bhatt made her debut at the MET Gala. However, Deepika shut the trolls when she liked Alia’s photos from the fashion gala and also praised her debut.

On the work front, Alia is set to make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot starrer Heart of Stone. While Deepika will next be seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan.