Alia Bhatt Gets Confused At The Aiport, Asks Paps 'Kaha Se Jau Main?'

Alia Bhatt is gearing up with the release of her highly anticipated movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actress has kick-started the promotions of her upcoming film in Vadodara along with his co-star Ranveer Singh. Recently, Alia Bhatt was spotted at the airport by the paparazzi. In a short clip captured, while Alia Bhatt was entering the airport, she got confused. She was like, “Kaha se jau mein? (From where should I go)". Then, a man accompanying the actress helped her with the directions. Before leaving, Alia Bhatt posed with a cute smile for all the shutterbugs surrounding her.

Talking about her airport look, Alia Bhatt opted for casuals yet she looked stylish. The actress donned a white shirt and paired it with blue pants. She wore a pair of golden hoops and a pair of white shoes for the footwear which complemented her overall look. Alia tied her tresses in a ponytail and carried a jet-black handbag.

As soon as the post surfaced on the internet, the social media users dropped their reactions in the comment section. A user wrote, “She knows it well that paps are there with cameras so acting innocent," while another commented, “Bechari confused hogayi." “Wow her skin", an internet user wrote.

On Monday, Alia Bhatt shared a series of behind-the-scenes moments from her promotional event held in Vadodara on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, Alia Bhatt embraced her character Rani as she donned a vibrant neon pink saree, complemented by statement jhumkas and a black bindi. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh as Rocky exuded style in his sleek all-black attire.

Alia Bhatt treated her followers to an Instagram reel that captured the electrifying atmosphere with fans flocking around the superstars. The reel showcased Ranveer Singh playfully teasing Alia by touching her jhumkas, while the movie’s song What Jhumka played in the background. Before the press conference, both Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt engaged with their fans. Captioning the post, Alia Bhatt wrote, “And so it begins…Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Vadodara."

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, a highly anticipated film helmed by Karan Johar, has captured the attention of fans. This romantic drama marks Karan Johar’s long-awaited comeback to the director’s seat, ending a seven-year hiatus since his last directorial venture, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, in 2016. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, along with a remarkable ensemble cast featuring esteemed actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, further elevate the allure of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The upcoming movie is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the chemistry and on-screen magic between Ranveer and Alia, who previously captivated audiences with their performances in the acclaimed film Gully Boy.