Heartbroken Alia Bhatt Posts Grandfather's Unseen Video With Ranbir, Says 'My Hero, Played With Raha'

An emotional Alia Bhatt penned a moving tribute to her grandfather, Narendranath Razdan, after his death. He was 95 and died after a prolonged illness. The news of his death was confirmed by Soni Razdan. Soon after his death, Alia took to Instagram and shared a video from his 92nd birthday, which also featured Ranbir Kapoor. In the video, Narendranath shared some wise words for her.

In the video, he was seen making a wish while Ranbir helped the family with arranging the birthday cake. Alia was heard asking him to share a few wise words for everyone. Her grandfather was seen urging everyone to smile more.

Sharing the video, Alia described him as a hero, listed the numerous things he did till the last minute. “My grandpa. My hero ♥️ Played golf till 93, Worked till 93, Made the best omelette, Told the best stories, Played the violin, Played with his great granddaughter, Loved his cricket, Loved his sketching, Loved his family & till the very last moment.. loved his life! ♥️ My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy .. because all my grandpa did is give us joy & for that feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give!" she wrote.

Many took to the comments section and offered their condolences to Alia. Karan Johar wrote, “Sending you a massive hug." Masaba Gupta wrote, “The best ♥️♥️♥️♥️ @aliaabhatt love you’ll."