Alia Bhatt Has Already Chosen 8-Month Raha Kapoor's Career: 'I Look At My Baby And Say, Tu Toh…'

Alia Bhatt welcomed a baby girl with Ranbir Kapoor last year. The proud parents named her Raha. While she is yet to reveal her baby girl to the world, the actress did share a couple of glimpses of the little one. The actress has time and again, opened up about her baby daughter and recently revealed about that one career Raha can choose in the future.

Alia is currently awaiting the release of her much-awaited family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. While promoting her film at an event, the actress spoke about her baby girl and shared that Raha may grow up to become a scientist. She was heard saying, “When I look at my daughter and say, Tu Toh Scientist Banegi.’

Alia Bhatt is now balancing both her professional and personal commitments. She shared with a magazine about how her life has changed with Raha being around.

Earlier, in an interview with Elle, Alia shared that she loves to ‘build a colour-coordinated wardrobe for her little daughter, like most new mothers’. She then added that one thing she really enjoys the most is reading books to her. The proud mommy shared that Raha listens to her attentively, even though she is still an infant.

She shared, “She is pretty small right now. But, I love reading books as she listens attentively. I’m planning to launch storybooks soon. I have a couple of ideas, but I am not very good with language. So I may or may not write them. But, my sister Shaheen Bhatt will definitely be a part of this. The idea is to release a series of nine books, which are based on emotions like joy, kindness, and hope.”

Earlier during an event, when the actress was asked if she would slow down to focus on her family life, the Highway actress shared, “I am a take-each-day kind of a person. I will take it one day at a time and will definitely give it my best. But definitely, priorities have changed. My number one priority in my life is my daughter, who I love deeply. My next love, or next to next… or actually my first love is movies and cinema and working. I will try my best and maybe it will be quality over quantity, jo buri baat nahi hai (which is not a bad thing).”

Speaking of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh for the same. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film is slated to hit the theatres on July 28.