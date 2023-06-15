CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Alia Bhatt Hides Face As Paparazzi Call Her 'Sita' Amid Ramayan Casting Rumours, Video Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

Alia Bhatt Hides Face As Paparazzi Call Her 'Sita' Amid Ramayan Casting Rumours, Video Goes Viral

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 08:03 IST

Mumbai, India

Alia Bhatt is likely to collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan.

Alia Bhatt is rumoured to be playing Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious movie Ramayan. While Ranbir Kapoor and Yash may be seen in the roles of Ram and Ravan.

Alia Bhatt has finally reacted to the rumours surrounding her casting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan. Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious project Ramayan has been in the making for a long time. A recent report suggested that Nitesh apparently finalised Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Alia Bhatt as Sita and Yash as Ravan. So, when Alia Bhatt was spotted at Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Thursday, paparazzi called her “Sita ji".

In a video, which has now gone viral on Instagram, Alia is seen getting down from her car when the photographers start calling her “Sita ma’am" and “Sita ji". This leaves Alia visibly embarrassed and she hides her face. Later, she poses for the shutterbugs before heading inside the airport.

Coming back to the rumours surrounding Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan casting, a Pinkvilla report has claimed that the film is likely to go on floors in December this year, with Ranbir, Alia and Yash playing the lead roles.

“Over the last few weeks, Ranbir Kapoor has been spotted visiting the DNEG office, to check on the progress of Ramayana. The pre-visualization of the world has already been done and the team is now doing look tests with Ranbir to play Lord Ram. The purpose of the visit has been to get the right look for Ranbir, he will then step into the physical transformation aspect," a source told Pinkvilla.

Ramayana will be produced by Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra with Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar as the director.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will soon be making her Hollywood debut with ‘Heart of Stone,’ which also stars Gal Gadot. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. She also has Jee Lee Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

