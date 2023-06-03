CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Zara Hatke Zara BachkeSchool Of Lies ReviewMumbaikar ReviewSpider Man ReviewUrvashi Rautela
Home » Movies » Alia Bhatt Hugs Her Grandfather, Ranbir Kapoor Enjoys a Drink With Him In Unseen Video; Watch
1-MIN READ

Alia Bhatt Hugs Her Grandfather, Ranbir Kapoor Enjoys a Drink With Him In Unseen Video; Watch

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 13:44 IST

Mumbai, India

Soni Razdan pays heartfelt tribute to her father in latest video.

Soni Razdan pays heartfelt tribute to her father in latest video.

Alia Bhatt’s grandfather, Narendranath Razdan passed away on Thursday, June 1. He was 95.

Soni Razdan took to her Instagram handle on Saturday and shared a video remembering her late father, Narendra Nath Razdan. The video captured several glimpses of Alia Bhatt’s late grandfather and the moments he spent with his family members.

In the clip, Ranbir Kapoor was seen enjoying a drink with Alia’s grandfather. Another photo in the video featured the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress, her mother Soni and her sister Shaheen posing with Narendra Nath. The video also shared a glimpse of Alia’s grandfather’s recent birthday celebration. Besides this, Soni also added Narendra Nath’s unseen young-age pictures to the video to make it even more heartwarming.

In the caption of her post, Soni called her late father ‘one of a kind. Original rockstar. Amazing architect’. She penned down a long note and recalled her childhood days with him.

“Daddy was the most joyful fun loving creative and life affirming man I’ve ever met. Our childhood was spent in a veritable alternate universe with daddy whenever he was around. We would either be regaled with stories he made up while relating them to us … about the good girl Neelam and her naughty little brother Gagan, or the imaginary Chunu, whom adults couldn’t see but we could - or he would play his violin for us - or imitate Groucho Marx … oh the list was endless," a part of Soni’s note read.

Soni Razdan also recalled how her father used to play golf ‘3 times a week until Covid hit’. She concluded by saying that it is difficult to ‘imagine life without you’. “How on earth will we manage. In grief but also in gratitude that you were our daddy, our granpa and our inspiration @tinala13 @shaheenb @aliaabhatt @jan_hertz @synncloud," she concluded.

RELATED NEWS

Alia Bhatt’s grandfather, Narendranath Razdan passed away on Thursday, June 1. He was 95. The actress’ grandfather was unwell for a while now and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Reportedly, he had a lung infection due to which his health condition deteriorated a few days back.

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. Alia Bhatt
  2. Ranbir Kapoor
  3. Soni Razdan
  4. bollywood
first published:June 03, 2023, 13:44 IST
last updated:June 03, 2023, 13:44 IST