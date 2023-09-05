Alia Bhatt Is All Hearts, Karan Johar Feels 'Blessed' As RRKPK Gets Selected For Busan Film Festival

Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which was headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has been selected for a screening at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival in October this year. The film, which saw Johar donning his director’s hat after a long time, is a part of the Open Cinema Section.

KJo shared the news on his Instagram story and wrote, “Feeling absolutely blessed and grateful! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani goes to @busanfilmfest!!!" The family entertainer film was released on July 28 this year amid much anticipation. It quickly became a commercial success and made nearly Rs 150 crore in India and about Rs 250 crore globally. The film will now be screened at the Busan International Film Festival to be held between October 4 and 13.

Alia Bhatt also expressed excitement and wrote on her Instagram stories, “Another chapter added to our kahaani".

Besides Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also features stellar performances by veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. It also marked the Bollywood debut of television actress Anjali Singh Anand. The film revolves around the loud, gym-loving Delhi boy Rocky Randhawa and the serious, no-nonsense Bengali journalist Rani Chatterjee who fall in love while trying to reunite their respective grandparents, who are estranged lovers.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was lauded by critics and audiences alike for its over-the-top performances, upbeat music and elaborate set design - all signature elements of a quintessential Karan Johar family drama.

Later, Karan talked about his movie’s success and told Film Fanatics, “The truth is that I’m a bit overwhelmed. It’s not that I was not hoping for this. But I think the environment in our industry was kind of turbulent at the time and I haven’t released a film that I’ve directed in 7 years. Plus, the last three years were not easy on me or the industry. There was a lot of negativity. And all that anxiety kind of built a ball of anxiety inside me which I hadn’t addressed.”