Alia Bhatt Is Overwhelmed With Happiness As Rekha Calls Her 'Future Legend'; Watch

Alia Bhatt’s talent and hard work have not only made her popular with audiences and critics but have also garnered admiration from veteran actress Rekha. The Gangubai Kathiawadi fame’s hard work and commitment has left a lasting impression on Rekha, who was so impressed that she dedicated her Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award to the young actress. Rekha was presented with the Outstanding Contribution To The Film Industry award.

In a video that has now surfaced on social media, Rekha is seen saying, “I dedicate my award today to the future legends of our country, and she is the beginning of them." This left Alia overwhelmed with happiness. She acted as though she was sinking to the ground in shock by uttering the sound ‘turr’. For the occasion, Alia dressed in a white saree and matching embroidered blouse. On the other hand, Rekha was dressed in a white and golden silk saree and accessorised her look with gold jewellery. Watch the video below:

Earlier, another video of Alia and Rekha meeting each other outside the venue of the same awards also went viral on the internet. In the clip, the two actresses were seen arriving at the venue together. Although Alia got off her car first, she waited patiently for Rekha to finish greeting others. Once Rekha was free, Alia rushed over to hug her and sought her blessings.

Alia was honoured with the Best Actress award for her outstanding performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Additionally, on the same day, not only Alia Bhatt but also her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor also won the Best Actor award for his performance in their 2022 movie, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. The film marked Ranbir and Alia’s first collaboration together and also went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022. Alia accepted the award on his behalf as he was unable to attend the ceremony.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will soon be making her Hollywood debut with the film Heart of Stone, which also stars Gal Gadot. She will also star in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. Alia also has Jee Lee Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in her pipeline.

